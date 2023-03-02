Only two days left to register for the walking workshops on Thursday 9 March

Publication date: March 7, 2017

The highlights of the consultation on the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station, the walking workshops on Thursday 9 March 2017 will offer participants the opportunity to dive into the heart of the project's challenges.

After a walk through the station spaces in the company of the project team, the public will be able to discuss around a table for the second part of the meeting.

Two sessions are scheduledxa0: one from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the other from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Register here to participate.