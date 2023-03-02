A look back at the consultation

Publication date: November 23, 2017

Many expressed their views on the choice of scenario for the development of the station's interior, with a preference for the creation of underground tunnels provided that environmental and safety issues are taken into account.

The subject of accessibility by all modes, whether on foot or by bike, with more comfortable and legible routes were also raised, as well as the reinforcement of secure bicycle parking and the importance of bus service to the station.

The participants largely support an approach of more services and shops in stations and are in favour of an improvement in the quality of service in general.