Everything you need to know about the redevelopment of Val de Fontenay station

Publication date: February 6, 2017

The Val de Fontenay station redevelopment project concerns the spaces inside the station to improve passenger traffic and connections and the spaces around the station to facilitate intermodality, i.e. access by all modes.

The aim is to rethink the station in line with the arrival of new xa0public transport lines (Tram 1 and Metros 1 and 15) and the urban development in the surrounding area.

All about the project