The project timeline

The timetable for the implementation of the overall project must be consistent with the timeframes for the commissioning of transport projects and the delivery schedule for urban projects:

in the medium term with the arrival of the Tram T1 and Bus Bords de Marne (TCSP ex-RN34)

in the longer term, with the arrival of Metro 15, the Grand Paris Express, Metro 1, as well as the development of an urban project in the Péripôle sector.

To this end, the project has been designed to be phased.