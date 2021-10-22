Horizon 2035

Val de Fontenay station, by 2035

By 2035, the Val de Fontenay station hub will welcome the arrival of new transport lines:

Located in a dynamic area, urban projects have emerged around the station such as:

The creation of the Société Générale campus , with around 5,000 employees;

Delivery of the RATP building in 2019



And others are in the development phase, such as the Val de Fontenay – Alouettes project with:

600,000 m² of urban project around the station

more than 75 hectares in mutation;

1,000 new housing units (excluding specific housing, hotels and Péripôle);

300,000 m² of offices, doubling the current tertiary sector.

Or again:

The development of the Pointe with 85,000 m² of office space.

Tomorrow, 115% more passengers will use Val de Fontenay station.