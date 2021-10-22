Horizon 2035
Val de Fontenay station, by 2035
By 2035, the Val de Fontenay station hub will welcome the arrival of new transport lines:
- Metro 15 of the Grand Paris Express (study phase)
- The terminus of the extension of Metro 1 from Château de Vincennes (study sentence)
- The terminus of the T1 tram at Avenue de Lattre de Tassigny (works phase)
Located in a dynamic area, urban projects have emerged around the station such as:
- The creation of the Société Générale campus, with around 5,000 employees;
- Delivery of the RATP building in 2019
And others are in the development phase, such as the Val de Fontenay – Alouettes project with:
- 600,000 m² of urban project around the station
- more than 75 hectares in mutation;
- 1,000 new housing units (excluding specific housing, hotels and Péripôle);
- 300,000 m² of offices, doubling the current tertiary sector.
Or again:
- The development of the Pointe with 85,000 m² of office space.
Tomorrow, 115% more passengers will use Val de Fontenay station.
Between now and 2035 and with the gradual commissioning of future transport lines, it is necessary to rethink the operation of the Val de Fontenay station hub to allow passengers to move easily and safely within the station.