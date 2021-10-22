Why a consultationxa0?

The consultation is a time for information and exchanges between the project partners and the public on the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project.

The STIF, the project owner, and the funders wanted to organise this phase of dialogue with the residents and travellers of Val de Fontenay, but also with the local authorities and the economic associations concerned.

The objective of the consultation is to gather all opinions on the main principles of the project and then enrich it by integrating the needs and expectations of the public as best as possible.

The consultation on the Val de Fontenay station took place from 20 February to 24 March 2017.