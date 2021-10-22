The public inquiry on the Val de Fontenay station redevelopment project was held from Friday 23 April to Wednesday 26 May 2021.

The public inquiry

A regulatory step before the start of the work, this procedure applies to all projects that have an impact on their environment.

The public inquiry has the following objectives:

Present to the public the characteristics of the project and the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them;

Collect the expression of as many people as possible in order to provide useful information for the assessment of the project and refine the continuation of the studies;

To make it possible to declare the project to be in the public interest.

It is organised under the aegis of an investigating commissioner who ensures that it runs smoothly and that the public whose observations it collects is properly informed.

Methods of information and expression

From April 23 to May 26, 2021, several modalities were available to the public.

Opinions could be filed on the digital register, recorded on the paper register at the town hall of Fontenay-sous-Bois or sent directly to the investigating commissioner.

Four sessions to discuss with the investigating commissioner have been organized in Fontenay-sous-Bois.

The public inquiry file was available for consultation at the town hall and remains accessible on the project's website.

Follow-up to the public inquiry

At the end of July, the investigating commissioner of the public inquiry into the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station hub gave a favourable opinion on the project.

Find for download:

On 11 October, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the project declaration for the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station hub.

After the favourable opinion of the investigating commissioner last July, it is therefore a new administrative advance of the project that has just been accomplished. The redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station is continuing its journey to the next stage: the Declaration of Public Utility (DUP) by the Prefect of Val-de-Marne.

What is the Project Statement?

The project declaration is drawn up at the end of the public inquiry. It is a document by which the public entity responsible for the project decides on the general interest of the planned operation. It takes into consideration the impact study, the opinion of the State administrative authority competent in environmental matters and the result of the public consultation. In particular, it specifies the commitments of the project owner to comply with the recommendations of the investigating commissioner.