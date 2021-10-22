Project implementation
The implementation of the project
Île-de-France Mobilités is the project owner. He manages the studies until the end of the public inquiry
The project studies are carried out in close collaboration with:
- Local authorities: the City of Fontenay-sous-Bois, the Department of Val-de-Marne and the Établissement Public Territorial Paris Est Marne Bois;
- The operators and project owners of existing and future transport and urban projects: the SNCF, the RATP, the SGP and the SPL Marne au Bois.
The collaboration of many partners in the area, all committed to improving the transport possibilities of the inhabitants, is a key factor for the redevelopment of the station hub and for the coordination with the projects near Val de Fontenay.
During the works phase, the project owners will be the transport operators in the areas for which they are responsible (RATP, SNCF, SGP). For the area around the station, the developers of the developments will mainly be provided by the Val-de-Marne department for the departmental roads and the SPL Marne au Bois for the development of other roads and public spaces.
The actors
Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents.
At the heart of the Île-de-France transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités brings together all the players (passengers, elected officials, manufacturers, transporters, infrastructure managers), invests and innovates to improve the service provided to passengers. It decides on and manages development and modernization projects for all types of transport. From the first phases of consultation, to commissioning.
In the Île-de-France region, the State invests in projects to modernise and develop the existing network. As part of the New Greater Paris project announced by the Prime Minister on 6 March 2013, these projects are coherently linked to the construction of the automatic metro lines on the Grand Paris Express ring road, in particular to meet the transport needs of Ile-de-France residents. The improvement of the daily transport network, in particular the metro and RER lines as well as the future transfer stations, is a major priority for the State. The State is participating financially in the studies for the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station.
The Île-de-France Region is the leading funder of the development of transport in Île-de-France. It contributes to the creation or extension of many metro lines, the modernization of RER lines and the development of stations in Île-de-France. His priority: to improve the quality of life of Ile-de-France residents by developing transport from suburb to suburb. It is now participating in the financing of the studies for the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station.
Calming car traffic, promoting public transport and soft traffic, guaranteeing better service to the territory and reducing travel times within the department, these are the main objectives of the Departmental Council in terms of travel. To achieve this, the Department supports numerous projects in the Val-de-Marne region alongside the various partners.
Mobilised for the development of public transport on its territory and in particular to promote access to the structuring stations of the New Greater Paris, the City of Fontenay-sous-Bois is participating in the reflection on intermodality around the Val de Fontenay station.
A long-standing player in the Ile-de-France transport network, SNCF operates the 5 RER lines in Île-de-France (including the RER E which serves Val-de-Fontenay station), including 2 jointly with the RATP as well as the 9 Transilien lines. This represents nearly 3.2 million Ile-de-France residents transported every day. In addition, SNCF maintains, develops and modernises stations and the railway network. It markets the space in the station as well as access to the rail network for all passenger and freight transport companies. Through its missions, it is also a major player in sustainable mobility, which contributes to the safety, quality, regularity and comfort of the French rail service
A public institution of the State created in 2010, the Société du Grand Paris is responsible for the construction of the Grand Paris Express. It is responsible for the construction of the infrastructure that makes up the network and the acquisition of the rolling stock that will run along it. With 200 kilometres of network, the Grand Paris Express provides for the creation of four new lines around Paris, the extension of line 14, the construction of 68 stations and the development of new districts around these future urban centres.
Every day, RATP demonstrates its ability to operate, develop, modernise and maintain one of the most efficient multimodal networks (bus, metro, RER, tramway), with more than 3 billion journeys per year.
It invests and innovates to improve the service provided to passengers. The RATP is the operator of the metro and part of the RER, owner and manager of their infrastructure.
Created in 2012, Marne-au-Bois SPL (MAB SPL) is at the service of local authority shareholders (the Cities of Bry-sur-Marne, Champigny-sur-Marne, Fontenay-sous-Bois, Nogent-sur-Marne and the EPT Paris Est Marne&Bois) for the project management, planning and urban development in the east of Paris. MAB SPL is acting in particular for the development of the Val de Fontenay tertiary hub and will be involved in the development of the area around the station hub, in particular as project manager for the public spaces.
The "Paris Est Marne et Bois" Public Territorial Establishment is an inter-municipal association that brings together 13 municipalities in Val-de-Marne and 510,000 inhabitants. It pools cross-cutting skills such as planning, waste and the environment, economic development, water and sanitation, social ties, housing, housing and urban policy, the Climate Air Energy Plan, works and urban planning. In this ticket, the Paris Est Marne et Bois Territory will intervene for the development of the surroundings of the Val de Fontenay station hub, via the MAB SPL, and as a financier.
The calendar
The timetable for the implementation of the overall project must be consistent with the timeframes for the commissioning of transport projects and the delivery schedule for urban projects:
- in the medium term with the arrival of the T1 Tram and Bus Bord de Marne (TCSP ex-RN34)
- in the longer term, with the arrival of Metro 15, the Grand Paris Express, Metro 1, as well as the development of an urban project in the Péripôle sector.
To this end, the project has been designed to be phased.
The cost of the project
At this stage of the studies, the cost of the project is estimated at €275 million (+ or – 10%; economic conditions January 2018):
- €236 million for the development of the "rail" perimeter
- €24 million for the development of the "intermodal" perimeter
- €15 million for land
Financing the project
The project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub is divided into actions of different kinds:
- the desaturation of the existing station;
- the accessibility of the RER E and the connection between the RER E and the RER A;
- the interconnection with the Metro 15 (led by the Société du Grand Paris) and Metro 1 (led by a joint project owner of Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP);
- support for the arrival of structuring projects on the surface (Tram T1).
As such, the project is eligible for several funding tickets:
- the funding provided for in the State-Region Plan Contract for the improvement and modernisation of the RER and for the multimodal hubs identified in the Urban Travel Plan of the Île-de-France region;
- funding for the Accessibility Master Plan (SDA);
- the funding provided for under the Grand-Paris interconnections ticket in the CPER 2015-2020;
- the common law financing of Île-de-France Mobilités;
- the funding mobilised by local authorities within the framework of their development and road management competences.