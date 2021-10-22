Project implementation

The implementation of the project

Île-de-France Mobilités is the project owner. He manages the studies until the end of the public inquiry

The project studies are carried out in close collaboration with:

Local authorities: the City of Fontenay-sous-Bois, the Department of Val-de-Marne and the Établissement Public Territorial Paris Est Marne Bois;

The operators and project owners of existing and future transport and urban projects: the SNCF, the RATP, the SGP and the SPL Marne au Bois.

The collaboration of many partners in the area, all committed to improving the transport possibilities of the inhabitants, is a key factor for the redevelopment of the station hub and for the coordination with the projects near Val de Fontenay.

During the works phase, the project owners will be the transport operators in the areas for which they are responsible (RATP, SNCF, SGP). For the area around the station, the developers of the developments will mainly be provided by the Val-de-Marne department for the departmental roads and the SPL Marne au Bois for the development of other roads and public spaces.