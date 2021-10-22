Developments around the station

The territory in which the Val de Fontenay station is located will undergo a profound urban transformation, led by local authorities and public developers. The project to redevelop the station hub will play an integral part in this evolution: the station will be accessible to all modes of transport (on foot, by bike, by bus, etc.), more visible thanks to its new accesses and better integrated. The attractiveness of the sector will thus be strengthened. Île-de-France Mobilités will ensure that the orientations of the redevelopment of the station hub are consistent with this urban transformation, particularly in terms of the environment, landscape and architecture, without modifying the main functionalities of the project in terms of mobility.