Developments around the station
Tomorrow, 115% more passengers will use the Val de Fontenay hub. To offer the best possible services to passengers, to better connect the station hub with its environment and to facilitate access to the station by all modes, Île-de-France Mobilités and the project partners are planning numerous developments around the station hub. This is the "intermodal" perimeter of the Val de Fontenay redevelopment project.
The "intermodal" perimeter includes:
- The redevelopment of public spaces: the surroundings of the three entrances to the station will be pacified (meeting area, zone 30, etc.). They will offer more generous spaces for pedestrians and will offer routes and parking adapted to bicycles;
- the bus hub, which will be redeveloped in order to be adapted to the development of the bus offer and to offer comfortable waiting conditions, in line with the urban project.
The territory in which the Val de Fontenay station is located will undergo a profound urban transformation, led by local authorities and public developers. The project to redevelop the station hub will play an integral part in this evolution: the station will be accessible to all modes of transport (on foot, by bike, by bus, etc.), more visible thanks to its new accesses and better integrated. The attractiveness of the sector will thus be strengthened. Île-de-France Mobilités will ensure that the orientations of the redevelopment of the station hub are consistent with this urban transformation, particularly in terms of the environment, landscape and architecture, without modifying the main functionalities of the project in terms of mobility.