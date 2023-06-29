Why redevelop Val de Fontenay station?

With 1115,000 daily passengers, Val de Fontenay is the leading station in the eastern Ile-de-France region. Today, the station suffers from major malfunctions, resulting from its initial design, which are detrimental to passenger comfort. By 2035, the number of passengers at Val de Fontenay station will increase by 115% due to the commissioning of new public transport lines (Tram 1, Metro 1, Metro 15 and an increased bus offer (Bus Bords de Marne)) and urban development in the area. Val de Fontenay will play a major role in the development dynamics of the eastern Ile-de-France region.

It is becoming essential to rethink the layout and operation of the station to improve the quality of service for passengers and prepare for the arrival of new modes of transport. The project led by Île-de-France Mobilités meets several objectives:

Reorganising and enlarging the spaces of the station

Develop the surroundings in line with the development projects carried out by the local authorities

Improving the quality of service for all travellers

To design a phased project in order to be able to take into account the schedules of the new transport lines and urban projects in Val de Fontenay.