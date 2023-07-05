RedevelopmentGare de Val de Fontenay
What does the redevelopment of the station involve?
In the station, the project aims to enlarge and reorganize the spaces in order to improve passenger traffic both in the existing spaces of lines A and E but also in the future spaces created with the arrival of Metros 1 and 15. It also aims to provide an urban pedestrian link between the east and west of Val de Fontenay.
A crossing of the station with the creation of several underground passages:
- direct access to the RER E platforms;
- RER E platforms;
- improved connections between the RER A and the RER E;
- the main entrances to the station to the east and west;