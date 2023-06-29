What are the points to remember about the development of the station, about the development around the station?

Île de France Mobilités and the project partners have begun a reflection on intermodality and the qualitative development of the public space at the main entrances:

West Side

Redevelopment of Avenue Val de Fontenay;

Redevelopment of the public spaces around the existing passenger building;

Redevelopment of the Avenue des Olympiades;

Requalification of the Noyer Baril trail as a meeting area;

Modification of the exit ramp n°19 of the A86;

Redevelopment of the Avenue Louison Bobert (RD143).

Southeast Side

Bicycle redevelopment of Rue Carnot (RD86A);

Requalification of the Allée des Sablons.

Implementation of a forecourt around the North-East passenger building (BV RER), and connection with the passenger buildings of Metro 1 and Metro 15 and treatment of the surroundings in connection with the T1 tram station and the City.

These developments are also accompanied by an improvement in passenger information and quality service (ticketing, shops) in the vicinity of and in the station.