RedevelopmentGare de Val de Fontenay
What benefits will the project bring to the users of the Val de Fontenay station?
The Val de Fontenay station project is fully in line with the regional policy to improve daily travel.
It aims to design a coherent project to improve the accessibility of the station for all and to ensure a better connection between the different modes of transport. It is also a question of guaranteeing an improved quality of service in terms of comfort and safety.
For Val de Fontenay, it is:
- A 100% accessible station;
- Improved and more comfortable connections between the RER A and RER E compared to the current situation;
- Easier connections between current and future transport lines but also with other modes (buses, bicycles, vehicles, etc.)
- More readable passenger information and more adapted station services.