What is the timeline for the project? How the work will be carried out.

At the end of the public inquiry , the start of the work carried out by the various competent project owners is envisaged, i.e. in 2022. The work will be carried out in 4 successive phases from 2022 to 2035 to ensure consistency with the arrival of the various transport lines, Metro 1, Metro 15 and tram T1. The provisional timeframe for the completion of the work on the station hub is imagined for 2033. Nevertheless, the phasing of the work and commissioning will be refined during the preliminary design (AVP) and project (PRO) studies after obtaining the Declaration of Public Utility (DUP). The dates indicated at this stage of the project are therefore indicative and will be reassessed as the project progresses.