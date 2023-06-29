RedevelopmentGare de Val de Fontenay
What is the financing of the project?
The cost of the project, which includes the development of the "rail" and "intermodal" perimeters, is €275 million excluding tax. However, at this stage of the project, the amount is likely to change by + or – 10%. It will be specified at the end of the preliminary design phase.
The project covers several actions and is therefore eligible for several lines of funding:
- funding for the Accessibility Master Plan (SDA);
- the funding provided for under the Grand-Paris interconnections ticket in the CPER 2015-2020;
- the common law financing of Île-de-France Mobilités;
- the funding mobilised by local authorities within the framework of their development and road management competences.