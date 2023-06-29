Who are the project leaders?

Île-de-France Mobilités is the project owner. He manages the technical feasibility studies.

The Île-de-France Region, the State and Île-de-France Mobilités are the funders of the DOCP studies and the consultation. For more detailed studies known as schematic diagrams, the funding is extended to the city of Fontenay-sous-Bois, the Department of Val-de-Marne and the Société du Grand Paris.

The project studies are carried out in close collaboration with:

Local authorities: The City of Fontenay-sous-Bois, the Department of Val-de-Marne and the Établissement Public Territorial Paris Est Marne & Bois;

Existing and future transport operators and project owners: SNCF, RATP and SGP.

During the works phase, the project management will be transferred to several players: the transport operators (RATP, SNCF) will intervene on the perimeters for which they are responsible, while the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council and the SPL Marne au Bois will be in charge of the development of the area around the station (the "intermodal" perimeter).

Île-de-France Mobilités will ensure the overall coordination of the project between the various project owners, in line with the other urban and transport projects.