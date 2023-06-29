What is the purpose of a public inquiry? When is the consultation on the project to redevelop the Fontenay VAl station taking place?

The public inquiry on the project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub will take place from 23 April to 26 May 2021.

A regulatory step before the start of the work, this procedure applies to all projects that have an impact on their environment. It aims to ensure that the public is informed and involved and that the various interests are taken into account in the development of decisions. The organisation of the public inquiry is entrusted to the Prefect of Val-de-Marne

The consultation on the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station centre took place from 20 February to 24 March 2017. It attracted a significant turnout with 495 opinions from local residents, station users and local stakeholders.