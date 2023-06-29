RedevelopmentGare de Val de Fontenay
How can we get information? How can I participate in the public inquiry?
You can find out more via the www.reamenagement-gare-val-de-fontenay.fr project website, the newsletter or the information pack you have received if you live near the cluster or on the Île-de-France Mobilités website to have a quick overview of the project.
You can participate in the public inquiry via several methods:
- The offices in Fontenay-sous-Bois,
House of Housing and Living Environment
6 rue de l'ancienne mairie
Tuesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday 12 May, from 1.30 pm to 5 pm
Thursday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday 26 May, from 2 pm to 5.30 pm
You can consult the public interest investigation file:
- In Fontenay-sous-Bois
House of Housing and Living Environment
6 rue de l'ancienne mairie
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- The website of the digital register: reamenagement-pole-gare-val-defontenay.enquetepublique.net
- The prefecture's website: val-de-marne.gouv.fr/Publications/AOEP-Avis-d-Ouverture-d-EnquetesPubliques
- The project website: reamenagementgare-val-de-fontenay.fr
- The website of the City of Fontenay-sous-Bois: fontenay.fr/cadre-de-vie/urbanisme/enquetes-publiques1128.html