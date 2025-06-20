A look back at the public meeting of 18 June

On 18 June 2025, a public meeting was held in Clamart as part of the ongoing consultation on the T10 tram extension project. On this occasion, Île-de-France Mobilités was able to present the results of the examination of the alternatives mentioned during the preliminary consultation and then detail the consolidated scenarios envisaged at this stage for each sector of the project. Two times of exchange made it possible to answer the many questions of the public.

More than 400 people were present in the Jules Hunebelle room, testifying to the public's involvement and interest. Île-de-France Mobilités would like to thank the participants for their active mobilization, the quality of their exchanges and the smooth running of the meeting.