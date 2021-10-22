– Massy-Palaiseau, Champlan, Longjumeau, Chilly-Mazarin
The T12 tram in Massy and Champlan
The Massy - Palaiseau, Massy Europe and Champlan stations
The Massy – Palaiseau station
The T12 tram will depart from Massy – Palaiseau station where it will connect with the RER B and C lines and the TGV. It will pass through the heart of the new Massy-Atlantis urban district, which brings together offices, housing, shops and facilities on an area of 100 hectares. In the long term, this district will house 10,000 people and create 10,000 new jobs.
The Massy Europe station
Near this new district, another urban project is being developed to accommodate SMEs and SMIs and to relocate industrial activities previously established in Massy. This is the Bonde business park implemented by Paris Sud Aménagement.
As part of these urban developments and the T12 tram (co-financed by the T12 tram and the city of Massy), a structure is being built under the railway tracks in Rue Migaux. This underpass will be equipped with two road lanes and a sidewalk for pedestrians. It will connect the Massy-Atlantis district and its shopping centre to that of Massy-Europe.
The Champlan station
The inhabitants of Champlan will be able to take the T12 tram from the new Champlan station. It
will be located next to an economic district oriented towards the eco-construction sector. This neighborhood project is supported by the Regional Agency for Biodiversity and the Paris Region Institute (IAU IDF).
Emblematic works
Adapting the tracks in Massy – Palaiseau
The insertion of the project at Massy – Palaiseau station (the terminus of the line) should allow the T12 tram to run on independent tracks. This will allow the tram to turn around easily and access the workshop-garage. This will also facilitate intermodality with the other modes of transport present at Massy – Palaiseau station (RER C, RER B, TGV, etc.).
The workshop-garage, where the storage and maintenance of the trains will be carried out, will be located near the station straddling the cities of Massy and Palaiseau.
In Longjumeau, Chilly-Mazarin and Gravigny-Belizy
The Longjumeau and Chilly-Mazarin stations
These two resorts will serve the Vigne aux Loups business park, which will be transformed into a business park to make this sector competitive and welcome new companies. This requalification programme has focused on landscape quality and soft links, particularly with the T12 tram stations.
The Gravigny – Balizy station
The T12 tram will then stop in the districts of Gravigny and Balizy to allow residents to reach one of the two terminuses.