Find out about the work

Phase 1: Network rerouting work and preparatory work

Concession works

Led by the concessionaires of the electricity, water, sewerage, gas and telecommunications networks, the aim is to move the networks located on the site of the future tramway platform and its stations. This will then allow not only the installation of rails, stations and cables, but also electrical circuits, and guarantee access and maintenance of the networks without disrupting the circulation of the T12 tram-train.

Preparatory work

Other so-called "preparatory" works are also mandatory before starting infrastructure work: land acquisitions, demolition of buildings, land clearing, temporary road improvements, installation of temporary traffic lights in certain sectors. The project owners are responsible for its implementation.