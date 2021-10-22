Discover the project

More comfortable facilities for bicycles and pedestrians



Along the route, between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes, soft lanes will be created: cyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel in complete safety. At each station, equipment for the reception of bicycles will be set up. In Massy, Épinay-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge, and Viry-Chatillon (Amédée Gordini station), the development will be completed by secure bicycle lockers.

This way, everyone will be able to continue their journey by tram, on foot or by bike in good conditions.

A 100% accessible mode of transport



The station platforms and the T12 tram trains will be at the same height, which will make the tram accessible to all. The stations located between Massy – Palaiseau and Petit Vaux as well as the Parc du Château elevated station in Morsang-sur-Orge will be equipped with lifts to facilitate access to the platforms.

As for the other stations, they will be located at street level, to facilitate entry and exit. Visual and audio announcements will inform all users.