Discover the project
The T12 tram-train will connect Massy to Évry-Courcouronnes. Its 16 stations will serve 12 cities and multiple urban projects.
The T12 tram-train at a glance
A response adapted to the needs of the territory
- An improvement in local service for the 12 municipalities of Essonne served: Massy, Palaiseau, Champlan, Longjumeau, Chilly-Mazarin, Épinay-sur-Orge, Savigny-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge, Viry-Chatillon, Grigny, Ris-Orangis and Évry-Courcouronnes.
- Better access to current and future employment centres and to the many regional development projects (housing, activity or leisure centres, etc.).
A tram like no other
The T12 tram-train will be able to run both on the tracks of the national rail network between Massy and Épinay-sur-Orge and on the tramway tracks in urban areas between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes. This is called a "tram-train". When it comes into service, it will replace the RER C between Massy and Petit Vaux stations
- Environmentally friendly, power supply and greening of part of the tracks
- Soft mobility , development of safe pedestrian and bicycle routes
- Service provided 7 days a week
- 100% accessible , trains and stations equipped for all
- Comfortable air-conditioned trains with 500 seats, including more than 190 seats
An easily accessible tram
More comfortable facilities for bicycles and pedestrians
Along the route, between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes, soft lanes will be created: cyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel in complete safety. At each station, equipment for the reception of bicycles will be set up. In Massy, Épinay-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge, and Viry-Chatillon (Amédée Gordini station), the development will be completed by secure bicycle lockers.
This way, everyone will be able to continue their journey by tram, on foot or by bike in good conditions.
A 100% accessible mode of transport
The station platforms and the T12 tram trains will be at the same height, which will make the tram accessible to all. The stations located between Massy – Palaiseau and Petit Vaux as well as the Parc du Château elevated station in Morsang-sur-Orge will be equipped with lifts to facilitate access to the platforms.
As for the other stations, they will be located at street level, to facilitate entry and exit. Visual and audio announcements will inform all users.
An embellished living environment
Landscaping
The landscaping carried out around the T12 tram-train project aims to create a green belt all along the urban part of the route. The platform of the T12 tram-train will be mainly planted with sedum or grass. The low-maintenance sedum will be used on areas inaccessible to pedestrians while the turf will be used on the rest of the platform.
Urban development
The work on the T12 tram-train will also allow the reorganisation of certain intersections, the installation of modern street furniture and the installation of new road surfaces. For example, the Treaty of Rome roundabout in Évry-Courcouronnes will be transformed into a traffic light junction to allow for calmer traffic.
A silent and low-emission mode of transport
The T12 tram-train is a low-noise mode of transport, both indoors and outdoors. It will not emit any greenhouse gases or particles.