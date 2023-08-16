Night closures of the A6 motorway and the N104 (June-July 2020)

> What work needs to be done?

Launch and installation of the Évry-Courcouronnes bridge which will allow the T12 tram to cross the motorway.

> When will the closures take place?

– From Monday 8 to Friday 12 June, exit 34 (towards Évry centre) of the N104 interior will be closed at night. Plan to take exit 35 (towards Évry-Bois Sauvage).

– From Monday 15 June to Friday 10 July, the A6 motorway and the N104 will be closed at night at the T12 tram site in Évry-Courcouronnes.

Closures will only occur during the week, excluding public holidays, from Monday evening to Friday morning, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

> What does this change?

Diversion routes are planned via the RN7. An alternative route is recommended via the D26 and D31 departmental roads (see maps on the back).

Update of 17 June: These closures are carried out by the Île-de-France Roads Department, the only entity authorised to carry out road closures. For a total closure at 9:30 p.m., some roads must close from 8 p.m. Similarly, to be effective at 5 a.m., some reopenings take place as early as 3:30 a.m.