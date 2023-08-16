Work on the car park of the ÉRABLE 2 condominium in Viry-Chatillon (January-February 2020)

> What work needs to be done?

Phases 1 and 2 have already enabled the demolition of the boxes located in the car park of the ÉRABLE 2 condominium and the construction of the first part of the new car park, i.e. 48 spaces.

Phase 3 work consists of redeveloping the parking lots of the co-owners of the buildings of the ÉRABLE 2 real estate complex (work voted at the general meeting of co-owners on June 13, 2019).

> What are the stages of the work?

– Relocation of vehicles parked in the condominium car park to the new spaces created in January 2020.

– Construction of a second part of the new car park.

> How long does the work take?

Phase 3: two months from January 2020.

> What does this change?

For the duration of the car park redevelopment work, all the parking spaces will be maintained for the inhabitants. The other half of the car park will remain accessible for the duration of this phase with its access maintained, on the rue du Docteur Roux side. The work will not have an impact on car traffic.

> What will be the next step in the work?

The last phase of the construction of the new car park will be the subject of a specific work update.