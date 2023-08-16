Work on the RD445 in Viry-Chatillon (2020 – 2021)

> What work needs to be done?

The work will take place on the RD445, in five phases:

– phase 1: completion of tramway platform and road works (creation of a temporary road and a left turn) on the central median of the RD445;

– phase 2: carrying out platform work and laying the rails on the north side of the RD445;

– phase 3: carrying out platform work and laying the rails on the south side of the RD445;

– phase 4: laying of the rails and demolition of the temporary road on the central median of the RD445.

> How long does the work take?

– phase 1: 3 and a half months, from July to early October 2020;

– phase 2: 2 months, from October to November 2020;

– phase 3: 2 and a half months, from December 2020 to mid-February 2021;

– phase 4: 2 months, from mid-February to mid-April 2021.

> What does this change?

From October, the temporary left turn from the A6 motorway exit towards Viry-Centre will be open to traffic.

For the duration of the work, the traffic lane will be reduced and the regulatory speed will be lowered to 30 km/h.

This work, carried out during the week and during the day, may cause noise pollution.