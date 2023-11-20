12, do you know what that number is?

12 is the number of the line that will offer you 1 tram-train every 12 minutes* during rush hour. Between Massy-Palaiseau and Evry-Courcouronnes, the journey will take about 42 minutes and 12 towns in Essonne will be crossed. The T12 will run every day between 05:00 and 00:00.

The T12 tram-train will be able to accommodate 500 passengers, with about 190 seats! This is twice as much as in other tram-trains, because the T12 runs in a double unit, i.e. two assembled trains.

*The frequency will be adjusted when the T12 is commissioned. The tram-train will run every 10 minutes in 2024.