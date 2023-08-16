The T12 tram stations

Publication date: September 12, 2019

16 stations will serve the T12 tram territory. Placed at strategic points in the territory, they will be in connection with other modes of transport such as the bus, the RER and even the TGV.

Their name was chosen by Île-de-France Mobilités in consultation with the local authorities. The existing stations on the RER C line kept their original names with the exception of the newly created Massy-Europe and Champlan stations.

Their recognizable design has been designed to connect the different elements of the station to each other (shelters, ATMs, information panels, etc.). In the stations, passengers will be able to comfortably wait for the next tram.

They will also be 100% accessible.