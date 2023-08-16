2023, the year of tests on the eve of the commissioning of the T12!

The T12 tram-train is entering a new decisive phase, that of testing. These will make it possible to test all the rolling stock in circulation before commissioning.

Essential to ensure the performance and safety of the infrastructure as well as the comfort of passengers, the tests of the T12 tram-train start this month.

These tests are broken down into 3 stages: static tests, dynamic tests and dry runs.

During the static tests, all the equipment on the line – the rails, the engineering structures, the power cables, the signalling, the switches – are individually checked to ensure that they are working properly before the first trains run.

Then come the dynamic tests. They make it possible to ensure the proper circulation of the tram-train and the functioning of the infrastructure when the trains pass. On the occasion of this second stage of tests, a few trains are running on the route to carry out a series of tests, in particular on the power supply, the braking system and the operation of the lights, level crossings and light signalling, etc.

For example, it will be a question of ensuring that the light turns green when the T12 tram-train is running and that the lights also turn red for motorists and pedestrians. It will also be a question of ensuring that the power supply is sufficient with several trains running simultaneously on the line.

Once all the tests have been carried out, the last step, called "dry run", can then begin. It will serve as a dress rehearsal without passengers on board, before commissioning. All the trains are put in real traffic conditions and will then stop at each station, but always without passengers on board. Tests in degraded situations (crisis situations) will also be carried out.