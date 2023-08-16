A modern and comfortable tram

Publication date: May 17, 2019

23 trainsets have been ordered from Alstom by Île-de-France Mobilités in its colours for the Tram 12 express. This is the DUALIS which will be able to carry 251 passengers, and will offer more than 95 seats. It will run in double units (two assembled trains, i.e. 502 passengers): in total, the vehicle will be 85 metres long and 2.65 metres wide.

This rolling stock, bathed in natural light thanks to large bay windows, will be comfortable and equipped with USB sockets (36 in total).

Users with reduced mobility will have two spaces in each train. To be 100% accessible, the DUALIS is equipped with a full low floor and a "gap filler", a step that extends to fill the space between the platform and the footboard.

The trains will be air-conditioned and equipped with a system of indoor and outdoor LED displays to inform passengers in real time. In addition, 10 interior screens per train will allow a dynamic display of the route map and information. This visual system is backed up by an audible information device that transmits all the information relating to the progress of a journey

Inside the trains, IRIS systems will make it possible to count the number of passengers. The data collected daily will allow Île-de-France Mobilités to have a detailed knowledge of traffic and user needs in order to continuously improve the offer and operation of the Tram 12 express.

The trains will be able to run both on the national rail network at a maximum speed of 100km/h and on the urban part at 70km/h. It will combine all the characteristics of a conventional tram (size, acceleration, braking) and all those of a train (maximum speed, on-board safety equipment).

Designed and assembled at Alstom's Valenciennes – Petite-Forêt site, these 23 trainsets will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités for an amount of €145 million.