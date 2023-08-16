News from the bridge construction sites

3 bridges will allow the future T12 tram to run over the A6 motorway. Two of them were built in September 2019, in Grigny and Ris-Orangis, and are currently being developed. The pushing of the 3rd bridge will start tonight in Évry-Courcouronnes, for a period of one month (until 10 July).

For the occasion, find the images of the work carried out in the first quarter of 2020.

In Grigny, the six girders used to connect the T12 tram access ramp to the bridge have been installed.

In Ris-Orangis, the concreting work on the bridge over the A6 motorway was carried out on 4 February 2020. The operation, which took place in just 10 hours, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., made it possible to pour 240 m3 of concrete. The construction of the ramps that will allow the T12 tram to access the bridge is underway.

On the Évry-Courcouronnes side, the metal caissons used for the construction of the Évry-Courcouronnes bridge have been assembled. The bridge, pushed from 8 June to 10 July, will allow the T12 tram to cross the A6 motorway and continue its journey to its terminus.