3 questions to François Durovray, President of the Department of Essonne
nçois Durovray, President of the Department of Essonne, explains to us how the T12 tram is beneficial for the inhabitants of the Department, which is also financing the project.
- What benefits will the T12 tram bring to the Essonne region?
The transport project is essential because it connects the two largest cities in the department, Massy and Évry-Courcouronnes, through the main employment centres. In total, it will benefit 40,000 passengers per day, who will see their daily lives improved. In addition, it will connect the RER B, C and D and the future Grand Paris Express, without having to go through Paris.
- What other "transport" projects does the Department support?
The Department of Essonne is also supporting the renovation of the Juvisy-sur-Orge station, the T Zen 4 project, which will replace line 402 between Viry-Chatillon and Corbeil-Essonnes, the "ring" of Les Ulis, the Itteville bypass, as well as the "Christ de Saclay" redevelopment project. These projects have been awaited for years by the people of Essonne and are finally emerging.
- What is the Department's ambition in terms of mobility?
We pay close attention to the combination of several modes of transport in daily journeys. The Department is working in this direction
so that the people of Essonne can benefit from a plural offer: this is one of the 40 ambitions formalised in its 2040 White Paper, to meet the major challenges of the years to come.