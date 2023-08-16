3 questions to François Durovray, President of the Department of Essonne

nçois Durovray, President of the Department of Essonne, explains to us how the T12 tram is beneficial for the inhabitants of the Department, which is also financing the project.

What benefits will the T12 tram bring to the Essonne region?

The transport project is essential because it connects the two largest cities in the department, Massy and Évry-Courcouronnes, through the main employment centres. In total, it will benefit 40,000 passengers per day, who will see their daily lives improved. In addition, it will connect the RER B, C and D and the future Grand Paris Express, without having to go through Paris.