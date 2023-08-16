6.5 kilometres of cycle and pedestrian paths

In addition to improving mobility conditions in the Essonne region, the T12 tram aims to promote soft mobility and in particular the use of bicycles.

On the urban network, soft lanes dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists are thus built wherever possible, i.e. wherever the required space is sufficient and where safety conditions are met.

In the end, no less than 6.5 kilometres of cycle-pedestrian paths were developed, with continuous routes between Viry-Chatillon and Évry-Courcouronnes and the creation of a new link between the Grand Vaux district (Savigny-sur-Orge) and the crossroads of the RD257 in Épinay-sur-Orge.

Along the tramway, it will then be possible to travel by bike or on foot in complete safety.

In addition, in order to promote intermodality, facilities are also planned to allow the transition between the different types of transport: at each station, equipment for the reception of bicycles will be set up. In Massy, Épinay-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge, and Viry-Chatillon (Amédée Gordini station), the development will be completed by secure bicycle lockers. In total, no less than 250 bicycle spaces have been created.

Discover the cycle and pedestrian paths in pictures!