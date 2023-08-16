700 trees planted along the tram tracks

The T12 tram aims to serve the region while enhancing it.

This enhancement involves the design of a landscaping project.

Thus, following the laying of the rails on the urban tramway network, between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes, the landscaping stage has been able to begin.

It has several objectives:

Planting no less than 700 trees along the tracks

Install vegetation on the tramway platform wherever possible. Sedum, a plant that requires little maintenance and watering, is used on areas inaccessible to pedestrians while grass is used on the rest of the platform.

Dress up the surroundings of the tramway and cycle-pedestrian paths with planting flowers and shrubs

Softening the landscape and creating a vegetal and landscape continuity along the tramway

To offer users new, more pleasant paths.

To meet these criteria, 120 plant species were selected according to specific criteria: their adaptation to the climate, their origin near the site, their robustness, their appearance and also their maintenance. Among them, the field maple, the plane tree, the honey locust, the oak, the willow, the alder and the birch.

Landscaping in a few figures: