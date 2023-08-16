RER stations transformed into T12 tram stations

When it is commissioned, the T12 tram will replace the RER C between Épinay-sur-Orge and Massy – Palaiseau. Large-scale work has therefore started this summer in the stations of Longjumeau, Chilly-Mazarin, Gravigny-Balizy and Petit Vaux, in order to prepare for the arrival of the T12 tram:

the tracks have been raised so that the step and the platform are at the same height and that the tramway is accessible to all;

the repair of the temporary surface of the platforms has been carried out;

The station equipment has been modernised, with particular attention to lighting and lifts providing access to the platforms.

This work took place during the interruption of rail traffic during the period of least need from 15 July to 22 August, between Juvisy and Massy – Palaiseau.

Other operations will still be necessary to equip the future stations with passenger shelters, benches, transport tickets purchase terminals, a video protection system and information screens for passengers.

