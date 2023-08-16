In Epinay sur Orge, interconnection work between the T12 tram-train station and the RER C station has begun

In order to improve the connection with the future T12 multimodal interchange, the SNCF has started major work to adapt the platforms of the RER C station.

In concrete terms, the platform in the direction of Brétigny will be extended by a hundred meters and the one in the direction of Paris will be widened by a few meters. In addition, two new accesses with lifts and stairs will be created.

The work currently being carried out is preparatory work: it consists of reinforcing the railway embankments by inserting micropiles into the ground on each side of the track and consolidating the railway bridge over Rue de Corbeil.