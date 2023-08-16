L'Atelier-Garage receives the High Environmental Quality certification!

After several years of construction guided by a strong environmental approach, the T12 tram-train teams are pleased to announce that the Atelier-Garage has obtained HQE certification (NF HQE standard for tertiary buildings)!

High Environmental Quality aims to limit the environmental impact of a construction or real estate rehabilitation as much as possible. This is a voluntary approach on the part of the project owner, architects and construction companies.

From the beginning of the construction of the Workshop-Garage, the SNCF wanted to include the building in this HQE policy. To do this, the T12 tram-train teams called on environmental design offices as well as an HQE manager, who is responsible for the environmental performance of the project.

On this occasion, a number of themes were valued at a very effective level, such as:

The green roof,

The rainwater recovery system,

The garage cladding made of naturally sustainable wood

And finally, the preservation of protected plant species around the building.

In this period of ecological uncertainty and the climate crisis, it was necessary for the future T12 tram-train line to be part of a strong environmental policy. The site is designed from its very first steps to minimize its ecological footprint.

