It's happening near you: soon an aerial station!

In Morsang-sur-Orge, the construction of the bridge is underway at the level of the RD77.

The work, carried out at night and during the week, will be completed in October 2020. It will therefore take 8 weeks to build the bridge on which the only elevated station on the route will be built.

A real technical feat, it will culminate at a height of 6 meters and will considerably facilitate the movement of the inhabitants of the city and the students of the Charles-Péguy and Monge schools in particular.

Find us every Monday until October on our Facebook page, to follow the progress of the work.

And to learn more about the construction of an aerial station, don't hesitate to watch this video again.