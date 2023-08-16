Radiocommunication antennas are being installed along the route. But what exactly will they be used for?
Published on
These antennas, called TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio), will provide the radio coverage necessary for the operation and maintenance of the safety of the T12 tram-train line.
In concrete terms, they will make it possible to ensure radio exchanges between the drivers and the command post located in Massy-Palaiseau, to locate the tram-trains in real time and to ensure the management of passenger information in the stations.
In order to cover the entire line, 6 TETRA antennas are currently deployed along the 20 km route.