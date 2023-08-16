The construction of the new Champlan station is underway!

In February 2022, the construction work on the new Champlan station entered a new stage with the construction of the platforms, two lifts and an underpass.

Located at the intersection of the RER C railway line and the Chemin de Chilly, the station is intended to support the development of the city.

Many facilities are planned to welcome you in the best conditions:

Improved accessibility: platforms at the height of the trains, installation of lifts, underpass facilitating access to the platforms

connections created: bike shelter with 14 spaces, bus lines nearby, parking for motorists

Adapted equipment: illuminated and secure station, visual and audible passenger information system, ticket vending machines

Discover the first images of the construction site and the eventual station!