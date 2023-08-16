What is the purpose of a garage workshop?

Publication date: June 4, 2019

It is a building that will be used for all maintenance and cleaning operations of the Tram 12 express. It is also the location of the 23 trains. It will be built on a former military plot of land, located in the municipalities of Massy and Palaiseau, near the terminus.

In addition to its maintenance and garage functions, the workshop-garage will also house the command post, a real control tower for the line, ensuring its supervision and control. It will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to guarantee the management and regulation of traffic, assistance to drivers, security and information for passengers, but also the management of incidents.

The workshop-garage has been eco-designed. In addition to being an HQE© (High Environmental Quality) building, a first for a workshop-garage, the landscaping that will be carried out will make it possible to integrate the site into its environment and limit its visual impact on local residents. Its wooden structure will allow, after a few years of use, to save on electricity consumption and heating. The workshop and the caretaker's room will be equipped with 4,800 m² of green roof to improve the insulation of the buildings and the recovery of rainwater. It will also promote the dissemination of plant species beyond the reserved area and the development of biodiversity around the site.

Watch the progress of the project here