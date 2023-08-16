Work on rue des Rossays in Savigny-sur-Orge (January – February 2020)

In the rue des Rossays in Savigny-sur-Orge, the second phase of construction of the retaining wall is restarting and requires sheet pile driving again. This work will be carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités during the months of January and February 2021. They will generate significant noise for local residents, including at night.

> What work needs to be done?

The work consists of driving steel planks (known as "sheet piles") into the ground by piling. The objective is to support the SNCF embankment to allow the construction of the structures that will accommodate the tramway platform.

> When does the work take place?

This work, which is technically very complex, requires trains to be interrupted for safety reasons. They take place at weekends and at night during periods of temporary traffic interruptions granted by SNCF.

The work begins on Friday at midnight and ends on Monday at 5 a.m.

> Preparatory work:

from Friday 8 to Monday 11 January

> Threshing work:

from Friday 15 to Monday 18 January

from Friday 22 to Monday 25 January

Friday, February 5 to Monday, February 8

from Friday 19 to Monday 22 February (reserve weekend which will be used according to the progress of the work)

Threshing work will also take place from Monday 11 to Wednesday 13 January (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in an area that does not impact train traffic.

> What does this change?

The threshing method causes significant noise for local residents, including at night.

During the work period, traffic will be disrupted on Rue des Rossays but access will be ensured for all residents.

As weekend works will take place during the interruptions in rail traffic, the RER C will not run during the weekends of work.

The SNCF will inform passengers in order to prepare their journeys as well as possible.

We apologize for the inconvenience and rest assured that we are committed to minimizing disruption to your daily life. We thank you for your understanding.