Construction work on the T12 tram: what remains to be done?

In the cities crossed by the T12 tram, work is progressing and is making the arrival of the new line a little more concrete every day.

On the rail network (between Massy and Épinay-sur-Orge), the civil engineering work to transform the existing RER C stations into tram stations is nearing completion. The dock shelters will begin to be deployed in early summer. As for the trams' railway signalling and telecommunications systems, their installation will start in the spring.

At the same time, construction work on the new Massy-Europe and Champlan stations is continuing. At the end of February, the Champlan underpass was put in place and the platforms were built at the end of March.

As for the maintenance and storage site located in Massy and Palaiseau, the finalization of the building is underway and has given rise to the first technical tests.

On the urban network (between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes), the infrastructure work on the line continues:

Construction work on the retaining walls of the T12 tram will be completed in April in Morsang-sur-Orge and in the autumn in Savigny-sur-Orge.

The laying of the rails continues to progress and is coming to an end in Ris-Orangis. It continues in Épinay-sur-Orge and starts this summer in Savigny-sur-Orge and along the A6 in Morsang-sur-Orge.

Cycle and pedestrian paths have already been built in several towns along the route, including Évry-Courcouronnes and Viry-Chatillon. In Ris-Orangis and Grigny, they should be finalised by the summer. In Épinay-sur-Orge, near the current railway tracks, the path along the Yvette under the stone bridge to reach the Grand Vaux district will be secured by the installation of a staircase and a footbridge over the stream to facilitate its access. The work will take place in the second half of 2022.

Along the tram line, work to revegetate the tracks and landscaping is also underway. We can already see their realization in Évry-Courcouronnes, Ris-Orangis or Viry-Chatillon.

The end of the work related to the construction of the line is therefore scheduled for the end of 2022/early 2023. Then, the work will focus on developments related to operations: fitting out the stations, installing street furniture and covering the platforms, installing electrical cables, electrical connection, installing systems, etc.

Discover the progress of the work in pictures!