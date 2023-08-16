These new stations that foreshadow your new tram-train line!

From Massy-Palaiseau to Petit-Vaux, the RER C stations are being redeveloped to accommodate the future T12 tram-train. Several stages of development are necessary to transform an RER station into a tram station.

First of all, new passenger shelters have been installed in Longjumeau and Chilly-Mazarin and will soon be installed in all the stations of the rail network.

After the installation of the shelters, the teams will work on the power supply work, which is necessary to equip all the stations on the route. Passenger information screens, ticket ticket machines, loudspeakers and surveillance cameras can then be installed. They will guarantee the safety and comfort of your journeys.

Please note: the platform furniture will be different between the railway part from Massy to Petit Vaux and the urban part from Épinay-sur-Orge to Évry-Courcouronnes. Indeed, the existing stations on the railway part are being adapted (except for Massy-Europe and Champlan), while the stations of the urban network are to be created entirely.