Discover the program of your inauguration day!

Let's meet again on Saturday, December 9, for a festive inauguration day to celebrate the arrival of the T12 tram-train!

Take part in the activities all along the line and board* the T12 at the station of your choice from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

On the program of this day:

Festival village on the square in front of the town hall of Évry-Courcouronnes:

> Foodtruck

> Photobooth

> Games

2 p.m. > 3:30 p.m.

> Afro hip-hop dance show

3:30 pm > 5 pm

> Jazz Concert

Entertainment village at the T12 station in Épinay-sur-Orge:

> Foodtruck

> Mobility activities

> Jazz concerts and Caribbean music

Along the route around the resorts:

> Clown shows, musical entertainment, dancers, magicians...

*Boarding with a valid ticket

We look forward to seeing you again 🥳