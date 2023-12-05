Discover the program of your inauguration day!
Published on
Let's meet again on Saturday, December 9, for a festive inauguration day to celebrate the arrival of the T12 tram-train!
Take part in the activities all along the line and board* the T12 at the station of your choice from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
On the program of this day:
Festival village on the square in front of the town hall of Évry-Courcouronnes:
> Foodtruck
> Photobooth
> Games
2 p.m. > 3:30 p.m.
> Afro hip-hop dance show
3:30 pm > 5 pm
> Jazz Concert
Entertainment village at the T12 station in Épinay-sur-Orge:
> Foodtruck
> Mobility activities
> Jazz concerts and Caribbean music
Along the route around the resorts:
> Clown shows, musical entertainment, dancers, magicians...
*Boarding with a valid ticket
We look forward to seeing you again 🥳