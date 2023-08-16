Civil works at Champlan station (February 2022)

What does the work consist of?

As part of the creation of the Champlan station (at the intersection of the RER C railway line and the Chemin de Chilly), platforms, two lifts and an underpass are to be built.

When will they take place?

Work on the underpass will be carried out continuously from midnight on Friday, February 25 to Monday, February 28 at 5:00 a.m.

What will be the consequences?

From January 17 to February 22

Traffic will be reduced to a half-carriageway with alternating traffic on Chemin de Chilly from Rue de l'Orme Saint-Germain.

Parking will be prohibited on this section of the road.

From 22 February for a period of one month

Traffic will be prohibited on the same portion of the road, as well as on part of the Impasse des Belles Fontaines (except for local residents, emergency services, police, gendarmerie and municipal vehicles). Parking will also be prohibited.