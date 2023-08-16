The construction of the Massy-Europe station is progressing
Between the Massy-Palaiseau and Longjumeau stations, two new stations have been created to meet your travel needs.
Among them, the Massy-Europe station located near the business park of the same name.
Construction work on the station is underway.
Several important steps have already been taken:
– The construction of the bridge under the railway tracks on Rue Migaux
– Sanitation work
– The construction of the access ramp dedicated to People with Reduced Mobility (PRM)
By the end of 2021, the following projects will be completed:
– Construction of the quays
– Installing curbs
– Revegetation and seeding of the adjoining embankment
– Electrical connection
Discover the construction site in pictures!