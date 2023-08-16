The construction of the Massy-Europe station is progressing

Between the Massy-Palaiseau and Longjumeau stations, two new stations have been created to meet your travel needs.

Among them, the Massy-Europe station located near the business park of the same name.

Construction work on the station is underway.

Several important steps have already been taken:

– The construction of the bridge under the railway tracks on Rue Migaux

– Sanitation work

– The construction of the access ramp dedicated to People with Reduced Mobility (PRM)

By the end of 2021, the following projects will be completed:

– Construction of the quays

– Installing curbs

– Revegetation and seeding of the adjoining embankment

– Electrical connection

Discover the construction site in pictures!