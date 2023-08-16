Épinay-sur-Orge: building a multimodal interchange hub

400 parking spaces, 1 bus station, 1 tram station and pedestrian links to the RER C and the Grand Vaux district will be built on the site of the future multimodal interchange hub in Épinay-sur-Orge. The current station is being transformed to offer users interconnections between different means of transport. Thus, quick connections will be made between the T12 tram station, the future bus station, the RD257 and the RER C.

Access to this travel hub will be facilitated for all: the inhabitants of Épinay-sur-Orge and Savigny-sur-Orge, public transport users, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.