The construction of the T12 tram has resumed!

The health crisis has forced Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF and their partners to review the planning of the work. From 27 April, the resumption of the T12 tram site was gradually carried out with reduced staff and in strict compliance with the health measures in force. Today, the T12 tram teams have to overcome real technical challenges at many points along the route.

In Épinay-sur-Orge and Savigny-sur-Orge, large-scale work has begun

In Épinay-sur-Orge and Savigny-sur-Orge, the start of large, technically complex works was given in May in order to prepare for the arrival of the T12 tram. Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF, co-owners of this large-scale project, are pooling this work in order to reduce the impact on the well-being of the inhabitants as much as possible. The work took place near the railway tracks and in an urban environment that is very constrained in terms of access. For everyone's safety, they had to take place during the interruptions of rail traffic, which were scheduled well in advance.

To the south of the Épinay-sur-Orge multimodal hub, SNCF has created a rail bridge that will allow the T12 tram to run under the RER C tracks. Since 2019, the structure of the rail bridge has been under construction in the parking lot of the RER station. It shifted between Thursday 21 and Saturday 23 May, during an interruption of rail traffic. In just 3 days, this "punch" operation made it possible to dismantle the RER C tracks, dig the embankment, rip the rail bridge to its final location and reinstall the railway tracks. Eventually, the rail bridge will allow the T12 tram to run under the RER C tracks. Lanes dedicated to buses and bicycles will also be developed.

At the level of the Chemin des Tourelles, in Épinay-sur-Orge, and the Rue des Rossays, in Savigny-sur-Orge, work has been carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités in order to create a temporary support, consolidating the embankment of the railway tracks along the Rue des Rossays. Indeed, the future T12 tram will run along the rue des Rossays, which is a relatively narrow street, along which the RER C already runs. It is therefore necessary to free up sufficient space for the tram to circulate by shifting one of the two railway tracks. The consolidation of the embankment is necessary to build the structures that will accommodate the T12 tram platform. To create the temporary supports, steel planks (so-called "sheet piles") were driven into the ground using a method known as "piling".

Three weekends of work took place: from 8 to 10 May, mainly on the Épinay-sur-Orge side (chemin des Tourelles), from 21 to 24 May and from 30 May to 1 June, mainly on the Savigny-sur-Orge side (rue des Rossays).

In Évry-Courcouronnes, the pushing of the bridge over the A6 motorway is being prepared and work is starting in the city centre

In Évry-Courcouronnes, preparatory work for the construction of the bridge over the A6 motorway resumed at the end of April. After the Grigny and Ris-Orangis bridges, launched last September, this will be the 3rd bridge to be pushed over the motorway. The construction of these 3 bridges is a large-scale project that requires the coordination of many players and requires technique and precision to the millimetre. The expansion of this structure will take place from 8 June to 10 July and will require closures of the A6 motorway and the N104 at night, during the week.

In the city centre of Évry-Courcouronnes, on Avenue Paul Delouvrier and Boulevard François Mitterrand, work has also begun on the implementation of the T12 tram. A first phase of preparatory work (removal of street furniture, installation of temporary traffic lights, etc.) is underway. In June, work on the roads and sidewalks will begin, initially on the south side of Avenue Paul Delouvrier and Boulevard François Mitterrand. From autumn 2020, and for about a year, a third and final phase of work will allow the work to be carried out on the north side, including the construction of the T12 tram platform, the construction of the station and the laying of the rails...

In Morsang-sur-Orge, Grigny and Ris-Orangis, the construction of ramps resumes

In Morsang-sur-Orge, work on ramps (known as "piers") restarted on 18 May, along the Parc du Séminaire. They will allow the T12 tram to access the Parc du Château elevated station. Preparatory work for the construction of the station has also been able to resume.

In Grigny and Ris-Orangis, the construction work on the ramps on either side of each of the bridges over the A6 motorway has been restarted, as well as the development work on these bridges.