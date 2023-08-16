Massy-Palaiseau station is being transformed

To prepare for the arrival of the T12 tram at the future Massy-Palaiseau station, major work has been carried out at the station since the spring of 2021.

Connection to the tracks of the workshop-garage

In order to allow the arrival and departure of the T12 tram trains, the track cluster of the workshop-garage is connected to the track cluster of the Massy-Palaiseau station. The work took place in July 2021.

Track and ballast renewal

The tracks and ballast were replaced to be adapted to the new rolling stock, which also improved the robustness of the line. This work took place in the spring and early summer of 2021.

Signage work

The arrival of the T12 tram requires the installation of new signalling. Installed in the station and along the tracks, it will be used to regulate traffic. In April 2021, signal cranes were installed and the cables necessary for the electrical connection were unrolled during the summer. The signage work will continue until the end of 2021.

Creation of the platforms and equipment of the station

From autumn 2021, the work to build the station's platforms will take place. Then, in the second half of 2022, the equipment of the station will be able to begin, i.e. the connection of the electrical cables to operate the computer system (video surveillance cameras, intercoms, speakers). In a second phase, passenger information screens, ticket sales equipment and emergency call terminals will be installed.