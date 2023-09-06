Launch of the dry run: last step before commissioning!

After the static and dynamic tests, the dry run began on 11 September.

In order to ensure the safety of passengers and that of all users who will cross the tram-train, numerous tests must be carried out. They take place in 3 stages: static, dynamic and dry runs. The tests focus in particular on signalling, safety, catenary, radio, Centralised Command Post tools, accessibility, coordination with other modes of transport (train). No passengers can be welcomed on board during these tests.

The dry run is in a way the dress rehearsal before the commissioning of the T12 tram-train scheduled for December 2023. All the trains have been put in real traffic conditions since 11 September, stopping at each station.

The dry run makes it possible to recreate the real conditions, which means that the tram-train makes its journey and stops at each station, according to the frequency planned at the time of commissioning. During this period, future drivers also complete their training. For ticket example, the preparation of trains, routes, the implementation of interfaces with trains, the start of service by agents, etc., are tested.

Breakdowns and even accidents are also simulated to ensure that everyone knows their role and knows how to react. At the same time, the application for authorisation to put it into service is submitted to the Prefecture. Each phase is important because the T12 tram-train will run both on the tracks of the railway network between Massy and Épinay-sur-Orge and on the tramway tracks in urban areas between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes, so it is a mixed mode of transport whose integration into an urban environment requires scrupulous verification. This is the guarantee of comfortable and safe journeys for all.

Thus, the dry run provides a valuable opportunity to identify and resolve potential problems before commissioning. Engineers can detect anomalies or malfunctions and make the necessary adjustments to ensure the safety and proper functioning of the tram-train.

These operations require increased caution on the part of local residents, especially around roads and intersections. Red lights or stop signs not respected, sudden changes of direction, lane crossings without prior control are all risky behaviors to be banned. For everyone's safety: never relax your vigilance!